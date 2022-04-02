8 Indian artists who will rock the stage again after a long break due to Covid
With the country gradually lifting restrictions and people returning to some semblance of normalcy, some of our favourite performers are going to be back on the stage soon
The pandemic took away a lot from us - including the joy of stepping out to enjoy your favourite singer/comedian performing live at an event. Well, not anymore! With the country gradually lifting restrictions and people returning to some semblance of normalcy, some of our favourite performers are going to be back on the stage soon!
As for the artists stuck on screen with their audiences for two years, an in-person performance buffered by new safety measures is a definite sign that the “show can go on” despite the pandemic. Here are eight Indian artists who will be back on the stage after a long gap.
1. Vir Das
Actor-comedian and musician Vir Das will be back on the stage with his new tour that has been planned for America. The comedian, who is known for his impeccable comic timing will be returning in front of a live audience after a huge gap. He had been actively putting out podcasts on his social media during the pandemic to keep his fans engaged and now that the restrictions have eased out, the comedian has finally decided to step out for a real performance.
2. Kanan Gill
Kanan Gill is a fan favourite and most popular among the ladies, and we can't blame them either. I mean here's a guy who looks good and can make you laugh as well. What more does a girl really want? He started his career with a small segment of movie reviews on YouTube, Kanan has never stopped ever since. The news is that he is going to be rocking the stage in an American tour soon.
3. Amit Tandon
The most 'relatable' and clean comic of our country, Amit Tandon recently started his own TV show in collaboration with Sab TV on prime time and it has proved to be quite successful in terms of viewership and ratings. Buzz is that the comic has also planned a live tour in Australia, the US and New Zealand pretty soon.
4. Jasleen Royal
Jasleen Kaur, known professionally as Jasleen Royal, is an Indian singer, songwriter and composer who sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati as well as in English. This immensely popular and talented musician known for chartbusters like 'Ranjha' and 'Nach de ne saare' is going to be performing in India soon. It is not certain when and where but the artist may drop the announcements on this one soon on her social media platforms.
5. Arijit Singh
He needs no introduction. One of the most popular singers in the Hindi film industry as of today Arijit Singh rose to fame by voicing the title track of Mukesh Bhatt's musical hit, 'Aashiqui 2' and there has been no looking back for the singer ever since. Fans keep requesting the singer to perform live all over the world and look like his fans in the UK can finally celebrate as the singer has announced a UK tour to be starting soon.
6. Farhan Akhtar
The singer, dancer, director, poet and actor Farhan Akhtar is clearly a multi-talented performer made for the stage. Fans seem to be liking his singing the most and thus keep bombarding his social media with comments and requests to perform live in their cities all the time. Well, Farhan has decided to grant their wishes and has planned a multi-city tour in India very soon.
7. Guru Randhawa & Kanika Kapoor
They are two of the most sought after names in the world of music, especially in north India. Their 'mixed tape' series with T-Series on YouTube became an instant hit and fans have been demanding to see them perform live together ever since. The wait seems to be over now as the duo has decided to appear together on the stage in the US.
8. Neha Kakkar
One of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram, Neha Kakkar started her journey as a contestant on the television reality show, 'Indian Idol', and is today at a stage in her career where she is one of the judges on the same show. This only goes on to speak volumes about the singer's popularity and hard work. Her fans in the US, however, have a special treat this year as the busy singer has taken time out for a tour in the US.