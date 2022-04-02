8 Indian artists who will rock the stage again after a long break due to Covid

The pandemic took away a lot from us - including the joy of stepping out to enjoy your favourite singer/comedian performing live at an event. Well, not anymore! With the country gradually lifting restrictions and people returning to some semblance of normalcy, some of our favourite performers are going to be back on the stage soon!

As for the artists stuck on screen with their audiences for two years, an in-person performance buffered by new safety measures is a definite sign that the “show can go on” despite the pandemic. Here are eight Indian artists who will be back on the stage after a long gap.

1. Vir Das

Actor-comedian and musician Vir Das will be back on the stage with his new tour that has been planned for America. The comedian, who is known for his impeccable comic timing will be returning in front of a live audience after a huge gap. He had been actively putting out podcasts on his social media during the pandemic to keep his fans engaged and now that the restrictions have eased out, the comedian has finally decided to step out for a real performance.