Adding herbs to your tea is the best thing you could do this monsoon

Sataparna



Mosquito population growth and malaria threat are both exacerbated by monsoon. The ancient Sataparna tree is a potent herbal weapon in the fight against this illness. This herb, also referred to as white cheesewood, has potent antimalarial properties. The antipyretic effects of it can lower a fever. Additionally, it can strengthen the body's overall resistance to malaria. Last but not least, it can aid in the relief of numerous skin issues as well as gastrointestinal pain.



Ginger



While eating on the street during the rain may be highly attractive, the allure comes with a terrible case of stomach pain. Because of this, adding ginger to our tea is a fantastic idea! Ginger is a herb that enhances digestion and metabolism, which helps our gut function. It is also a great beverage for controlling nausea brought on by motion sickness or morning sickness.



Hibiscus



Hibiscus is a crucial ingredient to include in tea, especially when it rains, as it is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, and anthocyanin. The herb keeps our internal immune system in equilibrium, thwarting the emergence of an unwelcome illness or infection.



Additionally, it contains a lot of antioxidant and antibacterial effects.