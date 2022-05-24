Couples and their changed relationship dynamics post the pandemic

History has proved that humans have been prone to having multiple sexual partners, while on the other hand there is little (if not none) evidence showing that monogamy is however natural. Monogamy not only requires sexual exclusivity but also living in the same house, sleeping on the same bed and sharing most of your free time doing things with your one and only one partner. This pact of exclusivity of our body and souls often comes with an overwhelming feeling which has led many couples to relook on their 'exclusivity'.



According to an internal survey conducted in January 2022 by dating app, Gleeden, 55 per cent of Gleeden users ponder, 'monogamy, a social obligation', while the remaining 45 per cent who still believe in it, however, affirm that monogamy is possible only under certain circumstances. One of the main reasons for couples to commit infidelity, according to the report, is boredom (63 per cent ), naturalisation of infidelity (20 per cent) partner conflicts (10 per cent ) and falling in love with a third person (8 per cent).



The survey also highlights that most of the infidelities happen between the 5th and the 10th year of marriage, with 18 percent happening between the 5th and the 7th year, 43 percent during the 10th and 39 per cent that might occur at any point during the relationship.