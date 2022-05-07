Easy and delicious recipes for Mother's Day

Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscotti



Ingredients:

For badam milk mousse: Almond flakes 45 gms, Almond milk 150 ml, White chocolate 425 gm, Bakery cream 400 ml, Egg yolk 5 no, Fine sugar 50 gm, Saffron 1/2 gm, Green cardamom powder � tsp



For biscotti: Unsalted butter 75 gms, Castor sugar 100 gms, Egg 1no, Refined flour 150 gm, Baking soda 1 gm, Baking powder 3 gm, Almond with skin 50 gm, Almond powder 25 gm, Zest of lemon 1 no



Method:



For badam milk mousse:

1. Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.



2. Heat almond milk. add white chocolate and make ganache. add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.



3. Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.



4. Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.



5. Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.



6. Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.



7. Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.