Historic feminist magazine in Hindi 'Stree Darpan' to be launched again

The historic feminist magazine 'Stree Darpan' will be relaunched on July 1. Initially, it will be inaugurated online and on July 15, its formal offline edition will be launched. It is one of those magazines which ran successfully for twenty years from 1909 to 1929 in the pre Independence era, at the time when it was difficult to exercise the right to freedom of speech and expression under British rule. It was the time when our society too was going through a phase of renaissance and women were increasingly becoming aware of their rights.

This magazine contributed to the freedom struggle as much as Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi's 'Pratap' and Premchand's 'Hans' did. But somehow, the significance of 'Stree Darpan' was not talked about much. When the scholars of Indian renaissance and women empowerment drew attention towards the contribution of this magazine, more information was gathered regarding it.