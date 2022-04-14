The inaugural of The India's Film Poster Heritage Online Auction was a success, setting new records for many of the iconic images of Indian cinema, with many lots exceeding 50 bids in the intense battle to own a small part of India's crumbling and fragile paper-based cinematic heritage.



There was fierce competition for the iconic items, but interest was low for many lesser-known films and designs. The competition between a handful of film buffs - a few from the fraternity, some based in India, some simply respectful of the fragile poster heritage - resulted in some unexpected tussles such as Khel Khel Mein (1973), Shatranj Ke Khilari (1978), and the four iconic photographic images of Amitabh Bachchan on there-release lobby cards of Deewaar (1975).