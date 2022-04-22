Jayshree M Sundar spills the beans on her book ‘Don’t Forget 2004’ during a conversation with Yasmin Kidwai

Sundar’s book takes the reader behind the scenes of an electoral victory that created history. In the memoir, she retells the story of the electoral triumph which is a brilliant case study of advertising and marketing. The book’s foreword is written by the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who served as minister in various ministries under Dr Manmohan Singh. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee is said to have remarked that the 2004 Lok Sabha election verdict was one which the winner had not expected, not the loser anticipated. It was undoubtedly a huge surprise, for the Congress was not expected to emerge as the single largest party, let alone be the anchor of a ruling coalition that would be in power for the next ten years,” writes Ramesh in the foreword to Sundar’s book.

What really triggered the Congress’ victory over the BJP helmed by stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi? “Many explanations have been offered for the verdict. Hubris and over-confidence on the part of the BJP certainly played a role. Political decisions that Mr Vajpayee apparently wanted to take but finally did not may have cost him. But to my mind the Congress’ political strategy of seeing the national election as an aggregation of state-level elections and having the right alliances with regional parties proved to be the decisive factor. The campaign style of its leaders, especially of its president, that stressed public outreach and not just rallies added to the effectiveness of the political strategy,” adds Ramesh.