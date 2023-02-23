Just Cheel….Here’s Why All That Breathes Stands A Very Good Chance Of Winning The Oscar

All That Breathes is very likely to bring us the Oscar for best documentary. Not only is it attention-worthy for its exceptional humanism, but also the deeper political thrusts that have far graver ramifications than the kites (cheel) falling from the sky and being nursed to health by two brothers Nadeem and Saud.

Not even the most diehard cynic can question the selfless compassion of the two brothers. The director Shaunak Sen adopts the reality-television approach. We see the brothers and their family in their portable home in old Delhi not even the size of an average home for two people, housing hundreds of birds. They speak to one another as though they are unaware of the camera. This, if we think about it, is a subtle form of subterfuge, though it appears to be just the opposite. I would have preferred to see Nadeem and Saud acknowledging the presence of the camera.