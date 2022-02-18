Mika lauds a little girl who made his portrait even when she has lost both her hands
An artist named Swapnika has made a picture of singer Mika Singh even when she has lost both her hands from the elbow. She is a fine artist and Mika was overwhelmed with the gesture
An artist named Swapnika has made a picture of Mika Singh even when she has lost both her hands from the elbow. Life has been unfair to this little, super talented girl but this champion of a human has made the best out of the worst. She is a fine artist and Mika was speechless when he saw her work.
This girl is truly an inspiration for us all and while we sometimes whine about small things, this little girl finds her purpose even in the most trying of conditions. She is a true embodiment of the untiring, never succumbing human spirit.
Mika rewarded her and sent a personal message. He was extremely emotional as we spoke to him and even his voice trembled. This was a personal moment for him and he wanted us all to recognise this talent.
He said, "These are moments of love which make you speechless and this is one of them. This lovely kid Swapnika has lost both her arms and yet she is such a powerful artist. I don't want to give her sympathy. She has made the best of what the situation has thrown at her and she is a true hero in my eyes. I am short of words today. I pray for her to the almighty and I would stand for her. She is an inspiration for me and she has the potential to go on to become one of the finest ever. Love to you Swapnika and it's a very emotional moment for me. Thank you for this. I will forever treasure this. It's one of the most prized possession I have."
Mika is truly blessed to get the love he is getting.
