Mika lauds a little girl who made his portrait even when she has lost both her hands

Mika rewarded her and sent a personal message. He was extremely emotional as we spoke to him and even his voice trembled. This was a personal moment for him and he wanted us all to recognise this talent.

He said, "These are moments of love which make you speechless and this is one of them. This lovely kid Swapnika has lost both her arms and yet she is such a powerful artist. I don't want to give her sympathy. She has made the best of what the situation has thrown at her and she is a true hero in my eyes. I am short of words today. I pray for her to the almighty and I would stand for her. She is an inspiration for me and she has the potential to go on to become one of the finest ever. Love to you Swapnika and it's a very emotional moment for me. Thank you for this. I will forever treasure this. It's one of the most prized possession I have."