On Mother's Day, Zee Theatre stars discuss the untold challenges of motherhood

Suchitra Pillai who stars in teleplay 'Dance Like A Man', says, "Time management is tough when you are a working mom. Dealing with the guilt of being away is hard as well but the hardest is not knowing for sure what is the right way to initiate sensitive discussions with your child. You also cannot delegate motherhood to someone else when things get hard. It is a misconception that the bond between a child and mom used to be different generations ago or that it's ok for a nanny to take your place in the upbringing of your child. No mom can rest easy doing the latter. Now that I am a mom, I also realise how my mother must have felt when I behaved in certain ways with her, whether they were good or bad."