Satyajit Ray’s films are unique, original and one of a kind: Shyam Benegal

Ravinder Bhakar, Managing Director NFDC India, expressed, “On the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, it’s a great tribute to the legendary filmmaker The highlight of the Ray’s gallery was his near life sized statute which garnered attraction and was praised by one and all.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has initiated various activities to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker, the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), Mumbai in association with National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata under Ministry of Culture, Government of India has set up a dedicated gallery on Ray’s childhood and his legacy.

The Gallery consists of various sections such as his honours and awards, child actors, versatility, Hindi films, creations of popular films worlds -like The World of Goopy Bagha, Pather Panchal, the music and how he nurtured new talents, the camera and lighting along with his literature in films and lastly, how Manikda became the Master Storyteller.