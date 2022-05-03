Satyajit Ray’s films are unique, original and one of a kind: Shyam Benegal
On the occasion of commemoration of Satyajit Ray’s Birth Centenary & as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Guest of Honour, legendary Shyam Benegal inaugurated the Satyajit Ray Gallery –The Poet of Cinema at National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai along with Ravinder Bhakar, MD, NFDC.
Shyam Benegal said, “It is a state of art museum, and the gallery dedicated to Satyajit Ray is spectacular. Ray’s works are unique, original and one of a kind. His work transcended borders and represented humanity in its most universal sense, no wonder that his work is admired the world over.”
Ravinder Bhakar, Managing Director NFDC India, expressed, “On the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, it’s a great tribute to the legendary filmmaker The highlight of the Ray’s gallery was his near life sized statute which garnered attraction and was praised by one and all.”
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has initiated various activities to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker, the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), Mumbai in association with National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata under Ministry of Culture, Government of India has set up a dedicated gallery on Ray’s childhood and his legacy.
The Gallery consists of various sections such as his honours and awards, child actors, versatility, Hindi films, creations of popular films worlds -like The World of Goopy Bagha, Pather Panchal, the music and how he nurtured new talents, the camera and lighting along with his literature in films and lastly, how Manikda became the Master Storyteller.
It’s a new addition to explore at the Museum, besides the invaluable assets and artefacts it displays and takes you into a nostalgic journey. Filmmaker Anik Dutta, actor Jeetu Kamal and producer Firdausul Hasan of the film Aparajito also graced the occasion. The inauguration was followed by the India Premiere of the film 'Aparajito'.