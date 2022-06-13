The 9th edition of JLF London brought together world’s leading writers, thinkers, artists, and entertainers

Marked by its pervasive sense of inclusiveness and community, the ninth edition of JLF London was held from June 10 to 12, 2022 at the British Library. Encapsulating the spirit of the world famous literary festival, JLF London brought again to the heart of London a fantastic lineup of thought-provoking sessions studded with writers and thinkers, poets, balladeers and raconteurs, bringing to life South Asia’s unique multilingual literary heritage at the British Library.

The ninth edition of JLF London brought to the fore some of the most pressing issues of our times—India@75, the Urgency of Borrowed Time (Climate Change), the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Translation, Poetry, Art and Music, Business, History and many more. The festival line-up included English radio and television presenter Anita Rani, British journalist and broadcaster and the author of several highly acclaimed books Anthony Sattin, award-winning travel writer and novelist Colin Thubron, Indian-born British writer, playwright, screenwriter Farrukh Dhondy, and the 2022 International Booker Prize winning author of Ret Samadhi / Tomb of Sand, Geetanjali Shree.