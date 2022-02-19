The best of 'Instagrammable' cafes

What about the flavourings and taste?



Prasuk: Pink Wasabi's menu is a perfect amalgamation of authentic flavours, distinct presentation, unique twist, innovative techniques coupled with high-quality ingredients. For instance, our popular dishes such as Pink Wasabi Noodles has been made pink with beetroot and is infused with the punch of wasabi, Blue Fried Rice gets its distinctive blue colour from blue pea flower. These unique combinations are a treat not just for the eyes but to taste buds also.



Tell us how Pink Wasabi prepares them Dimsum differently?



Prasuk: Pink Wasabi embodies the true meaning of gourmet delights through its every element. Dimsum menu is among the hot favorite dish at our restaurant. The menu has been thoughtfully curated by the team and me by experimenting with many different and unique ingredient combinations. We are serving varieties of dimsums with interesting filling such as sweet potato, edamame truffle to spicy paneer with blue pea flower that you won't get anywhere else in Chandigarh.

What are your thoughts on clean eating?

Prasuk: Today, more people are shifting towards vegetarianism and clean eating. We aim to follow a sustainable approach by exploring various innovations. Our chefs are constantly researching, creating new and interesting experiences by understanding different kinds of products. Our menu has an array of vegetarian options to cater to a variety of taste buds. Since we serve pan-Asian cuisine, we are looking to explore more plant-based proteins using technology, nutrition, and high sustainability values.