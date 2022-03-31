Vernacular storytelling platform ‘ThisDay’ endeavours to tell lost stories about communities

As a Co-Founder, Summit Nayak is responsible for overseeing the business and partnerships at Ekank, Technologies. An alumnus of Delhi Technological University (erstwhile Delhi College of Engineering), Nayak has experience in building consumer internet and AI products. A serial entrepreneur, he also co-founded Staqu Technologies, a leading AI startup in the field of video analytics. “Despite being one of the most diverse countries with a rich heritage and culture, India lacks a platform to share these human-interest stories with a larger audience. Thus, Ekank Technologies was launched to plug this gap with the mission to become a global player in the storyteller economy with something for the storytellers as well as the audiences,” asserts Nayak who wants to lead the brand so that it becomes synonymous with culture-led startups in India.

Chetan Rexwal, the other co-founder of Ekank Technolgies, is responsible for driving technology and product innovation. He completed his graduation in Engineering from USIT, IP University. “We launched ‘ThisDay’ in 2020 to fulfill our desire of telling lost stories about communities, globally,” explains Rexwal who has a decade long experience in the field of technology and product innovation.