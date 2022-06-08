What causes flaky skin?

Even with the best face washes on the market, we frequently notice that our skin becomes flaky after washing. Flaky skin can be caused by one of three factors. One is that our skin is sensitive as a result of sunburn or grass burn. Two, we are using a strong base for washing our faces; we can also use organic and natural products. It can also happen if we wash our faces too frequently! The third and most important reason is that we are not using the proper and appropriate skin-product combination, or that we are using products that are not weather appropriate. This indicates that we are using the incorrect face wash for our skin type.

There are primarily five skin types- normal skin, dry skin, combination skin, oily or acne-prone skin and sensitive skin. Now, we must use skin cleansers or face wash that is made for our skin type. A face wash made for oily skin we strip away the dry skin or too much creamy face wash will disturb the PH balance of other skin types. Cleansers made for acne will never suit the people who have Sahara Desert type skin tone. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics shares Dos and Don'ts to avoid skin flakiness.