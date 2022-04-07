World Health Day: 5 Bollywood celebrities who have recently gone through a fitness transformation

2. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar believes in preparing his body for each and every role that he takes up, hence he went ‘Eat. Sleep. Lift. Repeat’ for his parts in 'Chhalaang' and most recently 'Badhaai Do', both of which required him to be in a good shape physically. His Instagram suggests that the actor believes more in outdoor working out sessions like swimming, sports, and anything that can be done on a piece of grass in the form of stretching.

Working out in the open keeps the body athletic and increases stamina more than performing the same task inside a gymnasium, and his style of keeping his exercises and workouts natural is nothing short of motivation to many!