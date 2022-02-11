World Radio Day: 5 Bollywood personalities with successful programmes on radio
Several Bollywood celebrities have connected with their fans through radio, away from the lights and cameras of tinsel town in the recent past. After regaling their fans on the big screen, many Bollywood celebrities have now started sprinkling their stardom inside radio studios, playing roles as varied as love guru, hands-on parent, or even agony aunt. On the occasion of World Radio Day which is celebrated on February 13, we bring to you 5 such Bollywood personalities who have had successful gigs on radio.
Karan Johar - Calling Karan
Karan Johar turned RJ for his show, ‘Calling Karan’, that aired on a popular Radio channel. Karan acts as a love guru and gives love and relationship advice to callers. Each episode deals with different issues like love triangles, hookups, office romance, long distance relationships wherein Karan talks openly and gives his personal advice/opinions to deal with them. His friends from the industry also call him once in a while, seeking his advice on all kinds of topics.
Kareena Kapoor - What Women Want
Following Karan Johar’s footsteps, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the radio fraternity. In her show ‘What Women Want’, she talks with different celebrities and women on women-centric issues.
Aparshakti Khurana - Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi
Aparshakti in this series takes the listeners to the many forms of love through a range of emotions. “It is primarily storytelling through my voice. Although they are essentially love stories, they also have stories of betrayal, heartbreak and second chance,” he explains. Well, all we can say is, as an RJ, singer, comedian, anchor and television host, Aparshakti Khurana wears many hats with enthusiasm!
Vidya Balan - Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho
Actor Vidya Balan has turned into a real life RJ after playing the part in 2017 Hindi film ‘Tumhari Sulu’. Her show ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ recently started airing on a radio channel. From domestic violence to new age parenting, her show deals with all those problems that affect society. Vidya even did a rap song with the same title, looking like a total boss!
Annu Kapoor - Suhana Safar
Creating a strong connection in the minds of listeners, Annu Kapoor's "Suhana Safar" gave listeners an opportunity to listen to music from the Golden Era of Indian film music - between 1955 and 1985. The show enabled listeners to relive the golden era year-by-year while taking them on an exhilarating journey where the actor narrated behind-the-scenes incidents, interesting facts and trivia about movies and played the top 12 songs of a particular year.
Bhumi Pednekar - Climate Warrior
Bhumi's radio show, 'climate warrior' was started with the aim to be able to get people's attention on energy conservation. With this show, the actor urged people to come together as a community and work towards energy conservation in order to positively track the climate change which is currently spiraling out of control. This way, Bhumi not only educated the users about the alarming facts about nature, she also did her best to ensure that each individual tries and contributes to the cause in whatever little way possible as well.
