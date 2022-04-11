World Siblings Day: 8 most powerful sibling duos in Bollywood
From Farhan-Zoya to Arjun-Janhvi, on World Siblings Day celebrated on April 10 every year across globe, here's taking a look at eight amazingly talented and powerful sibling pairs in Bollywood
Amid brawling over the tiniest of issues (such as the TV remote) and standing by each other's side in tough times, all brothers and sisters grow up. Honestly, there's something undeniably endearing about all sibling relationships. And our favorite tinsel town, Bollywood has no dearth of such bonds. From Farhan-Zoya to Arjun-Janhvi, on World Siblings Day celebrated on April 10, every year across globe, here's taking a look at eight amazingly talented and powerful sibling pairs in Bollywood.
1. Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana
Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana have made their marks in the industry with their own caliber. They started their careers with radio and television, and slowly and gradually made their way to the big screens with 'Vicky Donor' and 'Dangal'. The Khurrana brothers are known for their multi-talented and quick-witted personalities and are currently two of the most bankable and desirable stars of Bollywood. More power to both of them!
2. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon
Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon made her acting debut and became a star overnight. Unlike her sister, however, Nupur didn’t choose a Bollywood film but a music video to introduce the audience to her skills. Nupur featured in B Praak’s new music video, Filhall, along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, and there was no stopping her since then. Kriti on the other hand, also delivered the hit, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay as well and has a strong line-up for the rest of the year. Well, all we can say is that the Sanon sisters are here to conquer!
3. Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor are known as the classiest and most fashionable brother-sister duo for a reason. They never miss the mark when it comes to style and fashion, which is exactly what makes them stand out in the industry. Both talented actors have been parts of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in their short but significant span of careers now and they have big plans for their future as well.
4. Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar
Born to the outstanding lyricist and writer father, Javed Akhtar, and an equally talented writer and actor Honey Irani, talent is synonymous with their names. Farhan Akhtar started off as an art film director and today, has earned a name as a talented actor and a singer too. Zoya Akhtar, following in his brother’s footsteps, also ventured into the arena of direction. With huge box office hits and Filmfare gatherers like Gully Boy, she has set a firm foot in the industry.
5. Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem
This is one of the strongest and underrated duos in B-town. Huma and Saqib have done some amazing movies together and individually as well, and they keep improvising their movie quality quotients. Their collective spirit is the reason why regardless of the heavy foreign trips, the movies still cast a spell on the audience.
6. Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma
While Anushka Sharma has her own established production house, her brother, Karnesh Sharma also recently announced that he was launching Clean OTT, a streaming platform pegged at providing female-oriented content. Well, looks like this sibling duo has a natural knack for business.
7. Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter
Like his elder brother, even Ishan Khatter got noticed by all the biggies from his first on-screen outing itself. 'Dhadak' made him a household name and the young actor got a lot of appreciation for his dance as well, just like his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor. These brothers have their own unique standing in the industry and are known to have a very close bond.
8. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
While Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut back in 2012, his half-sister Janhvi is more of a newcomer, having done her first film (Dhadak), in 2018. Arjun has acted in films such as Aurangzeb, 2 States, and Half Girlfriend. He will soon star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Vishal Bharadwaj's Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. This particular sibling pair believes in keeping it casual and letting their work talk for them.