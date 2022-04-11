World Siblings Day: 8 most powerful sibling duos in Bollywood

2. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon made her acting debut and became a star overnight. Unlike her sister, however, Nupur didn’t choose a Bollywood film but a music video to introduce the audience to her skills. Nupur featured in B Praak’s new music video, Filhall, along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, and there was no stopping her since then. Kriti on the other hand, also delivered the hit, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay as well and has a strong line-up for the rest of the year. Well, all we can say is that the Sanon sisters are here to conquer!