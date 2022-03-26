World Theatre Day: 5 Bollywood actors we never knew started with the stage

1. Aparshakti Khurana

Before making a name for himself by being a part of 'Dangal', a movie that created history, Aparshakti Khurrana was a part of a theatre group. The actor then went on to start his journey in front of the camera through television as well. Well, he is following the exact footsteps of his elder brother, and we are sure of the fact that he is on the path to superstardom as well!