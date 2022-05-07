Zee Theatre celebrates unconventional mothers with stories that honour their humanity

Aye Ladki: This masterpiece penned by Jnanpith awardee Krishna Sobti, revolves around the relationship between an old, ailing woman and her daughter who is taking care of her. The mother is full of nostalgia for her youth, marriage, pregnancy and the family she built. As her life nears its end, she wonders if she should have done more with her existence. Could she have been more than just a wife, mother, grandmother, the nurturer of a large clan? She occasionally taunts her single daughter for not having anyone to call her own but at the same time, is possessive enough to not let her out of her sight. Between waves of regret and conflicting emotions, she finally understands that her daughter, who she refers to as 'Aye Ladki' with disdain, is her own person. And that she herself was more than just the roles she played as a wife and a mother. 'Aye Ladki' was written by Sobti as a semi-biographical tribute to her mother. It continues to remind the audience that beyond the responsibilities that women are expected to carry, they are individuals who deserve to chart their own path in life.

Directed by Rasika Agashe, the teleplay also stars Sapna Sand, Bhumika Dubey, Manjeet Yadav.