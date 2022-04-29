NOIDA & builders: Corruption and complicity; will politicians and IAS officers pay?

NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority), the biggest development authority in Asia, has been in the news over the decades for various wrongdoings. Now for the first time a CAG report tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in December 2021, has uncovered the extent of the malpractices, corruption, loss of revenue to the state and undue benefits allowed to builders.

NOIDA did not prepare annual report of its activities for 20 years (since1999).Naturally, none of the reports therefore could be placed in the UP Assembly. The cash rich organisation did not institute any system of internal audit. Nor did they prepare their annual financial statements properly.

CAG, as per convention, does not question ministerial liability in case of wrong doings. It is the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which can examine aspects that may not be explicitly mentioned in the Report. It is assumed that extensive wrongdoing in NOIDA was not possible without active support and encouragement of the political bosses. It remains to be seen if questions about the accountability of political masters are raised in due course.

CAG’s Report (1996) on the fodder scam in Bihar, so far this author knows, has not been discussed yet in the PAC of the Bihar legislature. However, alongside CAG’s examination of records, CBI conducted a criminal investigation and used the findings of CAG to build its case.