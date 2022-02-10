2022 IPL Auction important in preparing our base for next 5-6 years: Sanju Samson

"This auction is really important because we know we could very well be preparing our base for the next 5-6 years. So, we've made sure to track everyone and give the opportunity to as many players as possible during the trials. Our goal is to now target the ones we think align with our vision, can embrace our values, and help our team get back to the top," said Samson in a release.



Mega auctions of the IPL have, in the past, seen some incredible picks, ones that may not have been the absolute superstars to the common eye but were vital in the larger scheme of things, with diligent analytical backing.



Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, currently serving as Director of Cricket in the side, feels that the above-mentioned factors could once again come to the fore, and provide the team with further clarity as they build for the potential with a view to the long-term.



"Our analytical assessments are detailed, right from the information we've collected on players to getting them integrated into a central database. We further filter the data, backed with a robust analytic process which enables us to arrive at the right metrics further refining our overall player identification process. It's really quite a comprehensive process."