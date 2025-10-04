2027 World Cup looks distant for Rohit Sharma as he loses ODI captaincy

It must have been a tough pill to swallow for Rohit Sharma as he was unseated as the ODI captain of India on Saturday – not an unexpected decision in the current climate of Indian cricket. The appointment of Shubman Gill as leader for the three-match series in Australia later this month is but another step towards easing him as an all-format leader in due course.

The three ODIs in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney on 19th, 23rd and 25th October have become soldout affairs – with the air of anticipation sky high there for what could be the last chance to watch the ‘Big Two’ of Indian cricket in the international arena. While the fans’ prayers have been answered with both of them being named in the 15-member squad, the removal of ‘Hitman’ as the skipper is a clear signal that they are not in Gautam Gambhir’s scheme of things for the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Like in most tough decisions by the BCCI, the announcement has evoked mixed responses in the social media and the players’ fraternity. The white ball record under Rohit’s captaincy for the last two years had been exceptional as it shows that in last three major ICC tournaments under him, India have just lost one game – the 2023 ICC World Cup final to Australia – while they have won two titles with the 2024 World T20 and ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.