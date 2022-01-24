After Ashes success, Australia's big challenge is to do well overseas: Lyon

Australia have won 10, lost two and drawn two Tests at home since then and have regained the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, but Lyon isn't yet convinced about the hype surrounding his team. His side's first big overseas challenge will come in the form of the three-Test tour of Pakistan in March, and Lyon wants his team to challenge itself in a different environment.



"I think the depth of Australian cricket is really strong at the moment," Lyon said on SEN 1170 Drive on Monday. "But the big challenge for us moving forward is actually performing outside of Australia. We all know how hard it is to win Tests overseas. We've got some big challenges ahead. Let's judge ourselves on our performances overseas."



It will also be a different kind of Test experience for pace bowler Pat Cummins, who will be leading the Australian side for the first time on an overseas tour in his career. Cummins had captained Australia in the five-Test Ashes, and Lyon feels the impact he's had while in-charge has been noticeable.