Alcoholism, divorce and panic attacks: Yuzi Chahal opens up on his dark years

Alcohol addiction, visits to rehabilitation centres and divorce have long been taboo subjects for Indian sports celebrities, with few opening up about their personal struggles. Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner who once formed the famous Kul-Cha combination with Kuldeep Yadav in India’s white-ball setup, was an exception when he spoke about his struggles on a podcast with former India opener Aakash Chopra.

The 36-year-old, the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 233 wickets from 188 matches, said his family and best friend helped him avoid a complete mental breakdown.

Asked when and how he managed to give up alcohol, Yuzi, known for his fun-loving demeanour, said: “After last year’s county cricket season. It crossed all limits, so I checked into a rehab centre and stayed there for 26 days. Now, I know how to handle it. That decision made a massive difference to my personal life. My maturity increased, and my emotions are balanced now. Last IPL, my body felt like I was 30 years old again — doing gym work, fielding drills and training properly.”

Chahal’s divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in March 2025 attracted considerable attention on social media. The couple had reportedly been living separately since 2022. While Chahal continued to perform in the IPL, he gradually slipped out of the national team picture and began experiencing panic attacks.