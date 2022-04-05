Alyssa Healy, Nat Sciver the new No. 1s in ICC ODI rankings

Australian opener Alyssa Healy and England's Nat Sciver have moved to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters and all-rounders respectively following their Women's World Cup final heroics at Christchurch, New Zealand recently.



The 32-year-old Healy has climbed to the top of the rankings for batters after her phenomenal 170 in the final, which Australia won by 71 runs to claim their seventh World Cup title. Healy's superb knock sent her soaring into the No.1 spot, ending South African opener Laura Wolvaardt's brief stay at the summit.



Healy smashed 509 runs -- including two hundreds and two half-centuries -- across her nine matches at the World Cup, and at an amazing strike rate of 103.66. The haul meant Healy finished just ahead of compatriot Rachael Haynes as the tournament's top scorer.



Four Australians remain in the top six in the latest ODI Rankings, with Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Haynes joining Healy among the world's top-ranked batters.