Aryan represents SRK at IPL auction in first public appearance since drugs case arrest

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and daughter Suhana were in attendance to represent their Bollywood superstar father at the IPL auction on Friday which was also Aryan's first public appearance since his arrest in a drugs case last year.



Several pictures were shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. It showed Aryan and Suhana with the Kolkata Knight Riders team, owned by Shah Rukh. The team's co-owner Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi.