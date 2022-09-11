Asia Cup 2022 Final: Rajapaksa's fiery knock takes Sri Lanka to 170/ 6 against Pakistan

Pakistan pacers started with a bang before Bhanuka Rajapaksa's brilliant 71 not out took Sri Lanka to a challenging 170 for 6 in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

It was a good toss to win for Babar Azam until Rajapaksa's calculated assault at the death saw 50 runs being scored off last 4 overs.

Young Naseem Shah (1/40 in 4 overs) and the uber cool Haris Rauf (3/29 in 4 overs) bowled with a lot of pace and fire extracting movement off the track as they broke the backbone of the Lankan batting within the Powerplay overs before Rajapaksa scored one of his finest fifties considering the situation that his team was in.

The spinners leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/28 in 4 overs) maintained his prolific consistency that has been one of the hallmarks of Pakistan team in this tournament.

However, Rajapaksa (71 of 45 balls) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21 balls) added 58 quick runs after Sri Lanka were left gasping for breath at 58 for 5.