Asia Cup: Brave call by Surya, but have Men in Blue become a political pawn?

An unpopular opinion, however, is whether the cricketers – pilloried for last two months ever since the fixtures were announced – have unwittingly got caught in the geopolitics from here onwards. The India-Pakistan game may have always created a hype in cricket media of the sub-continent to portray them as warriors, while the reality is they are actually well paid professional athletes trying to excel.

A symbolic gesture by the Indian team, while taking the heat off the cricketers temporarily, may even seem like optics to many. After all, the marquee match had already been played and enjoyed huge eyeballs on TV while another Super Four match between them is round the corner – which goes a long way in making the insipid competition a saleable product.

When the BCCI was left in the lurch in face of strong wave of criticism for accepting to play Pakistan, a regular argument was that India needed to adopt an inclusive approach towards other nations as a potential bidder for 2036 Olympics. However, using the sporting arena to make a political statement is treated as an anathema by several world governing bodies of sport – but Surya’s statement just falls short of that.

Truth be told, the cricketers had no choice as they cannot unilaterally decide to concede a match and lose points in a multi-nation tournament. The sport, meanwhile, is hopelessly reliant on this one game, be it at the ICC or ACC events - and this effectively means the BCCI and PCB may hate each other but cannot do with each other.

Under the circumstances, it was a calculated move on part of Surya & Co but then Sunday’s precedent shuts the door on the time-tested wisdom of trying to see the India-Pakistan game as ‘just another game.’ It’s just become a proxy war - which the cricket establishment may find even difficult to contain in the coming days.