Asia Cup: Hardik powers India to 5-wicket win over Pakistan

India snatched a spectacular victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the T20 International in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls.

When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4 for 26.

When India chased, former skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/27.

Hardik Pandya hit three boundaries in the 19th over and a six in the last over to steer India to a five-wicket win with two balls remaining.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya played starring roles with the ball as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After India elected to bowl first, there was drama in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan survived an early lbw call off Bhuvneshwar on the second ball via DRS. He had a reprieve again on the last ball of the over as India lost their review.

Post power-play, Iftikhar Ahmed got a brace of boundaries. But Pandya and spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja, kept things tight as there was hint of turn on offer. In the ninth over, Jadeja bowled a short of a length ball to Ahmed, which turned from outside leg to beat his bat, surprising everyone with turn and bounce.

Pakistan never recovered from three wickets lost in overs 11-15, as Asif Ali holed out on a slower off-cutter to long-off off Bhuvneshwar. Arshdeep came back to have Mohammad Nawaz nicking behind to Karthik.

Bhuvneshwar took out Shadab Khan and debutant Naseem Shah on consecutive lbws in the 19th over. But Shahnawaz Dahani smacked two huge sixes over leg-side before his stumps were disturbed by a quick Arshdeep yorker to put an end to Pakistan's innings at 147.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).

India 148 in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 33 no off 17 balls, Ravindra Jadeja 35 off 29 balls).

