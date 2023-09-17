Asia Cup: List of records that tumbled as India decimate Sri Lanka to win eighth title

Records tumbled as India prevailed over hosts Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the Asia Cup to lift the title after a gap of five years.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were shot out for a paltry 50, thanks to pacer Mohammed Siraj's magical six-wicket haul. In reply, India got the job done easily in 6.1 overs.

Here is a look at the records that were scripted during the match.

- Sri Lanka registered its lowest ODI score against India after the fall of its fifth wicket (12 for 5).

- At 12 for 6, Lanka recorded the lowest ODI score at the fall of the sixth wicket by an ICC full-member nation.

- Siraj scalped his 50th ODI wicket in this game, which arrived in 1,002 deliveries, the second fastest by any bowler in the format. The record is held by Ajantha Mendis (847 balls).