Asia Cup: Gill as T20 deputy — being groomed to lead across all formats?

The Indian squad for Asia Cup, announced amid intense speculation on a rainy Mumbai on 19 August, Tuesday, underlined the growing stature of Shubman Gill in the power structure of Indian cricket in no uncertain terms. After being snubbed conspicuously for the T20 World Cup last year, the man of the moment is back in the frame as a vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav — making it amply clear that he is the ‘chosen’ one as the all format captain in future.

The last time Gill was a part of India’s T20 squad was against Sri Lanka in mid-2024, soon after Gautam Gambhir took charge. Abhishek Sharma, the other Punjab da puttar along with Gill in the squad, has been opening the innings with Sanju Samson in the shortest format in the interim; but now the thinking may change with the prolific Test captain coming into the equation.

It will also not be long before Gill, the deputy to Rohit Sharma in the ODIs at the moment, takes charge in the 50-overs format too, with the 2027 World Cup in South Africa on the horizon.

It's not that Gill has been a misfit in this format — witness him scoring consistently in the past three IPL seasons for the Gujarat Titans (890 runs, strike rate of 157.80 in 2023), 426 (strike rate 147.40 in 2024) and 650 (strike rate 155.88 in 2025), respectively. There just has not been much of a churn in the rest of the squad, with speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah being available once again after an intense debate on his ‘workload management’ dominating the headlines over the last month.