Asian Games: Handshake, Naqvi the posers as India set up Pakistan final

Come Saturday, the men’s cricket finale of Aichi Nagoya Asian Games is certain to guarantee the fizz the last day of competition the continental showpiece wanted. It will be India versus Pakistan at the Karogi Athletic Park but more than the outcome of the match, the chatter seems to be on whether there will be a softening of stance on the handshake issue.

It’s been exactly a year since Suryakumar Yadav’s men refused to shake hands with their arch rivals across the order in the Asia Cup—not once but thrice with the crisis snowballing when they did not accept the winners’ trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. The practice continued in both men and women’s T20 World Cup as well as the women’s Asia Cup last month in Dubai where Harmanpreet Kaur & Co defeated Sri Lanka but kept Naqvi, president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), waiting again at the presentation.

It’s a given that the cricket teams’ action has a tacit buy-in from the powers that-be, but the situation is somewhat different in an event like the Asian Games. The multi-discipline extravaganza is the property of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), where cricket is just another event with the ACC providing the technical and logistical support. Now that a India-Pakistan final has been firmed up, one hopes that the OCA and ACC get into a huddle at the earliest to prevent a fiasco at the podium.