Australian pacers stop India in their tracks, bowl out hosts for 240

Australian bowlers saved their best for last while Indian batting faltered when it mattered the most, getting bowled out for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch in the high-profile World Cup final here on Sunday.

Prior to the summit showdown, Australian skipper Pat Cummins (2/34 in 10 overs) had said that there is "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent".

On the day, he kept his promise with one odd delivery that bounced a shade extra and Virat Kohli (54), trying to push it towards the empty cover area, was played on in the process.

There was a deafening silence at the packed 132,000 Narendra Modi Stadium and across every nook and corner of India, and 'King Kohli' found it hard to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

On a track where stroke-making became extremely difficult with each passing over, KL Rahul's composed 66 off 107 is worth its weight in gold but he would have ideally liked to bat till the end having done the hard grind.