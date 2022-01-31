Australian women cricketers stare at home-Test drought after thrilling draw against England

Despite the high broadcast ratings and cricket pundits calling it one of the most thrilling women's Tests in history, it is not known "when and against whom Australia's women's team will next play Test cricket".



According to the report, the fourth day's play drew a "combined average audience (not including streaming numbers) of 360,000 on the Seven Network and Foxtel (and a peak average of 437,000 for the final session), more than double the fourth-day numbers from October's Test against India and higher than the opening Ashes T20 earlier this month, which was played in prime time".



England are scheduled to host South Africa and there is optimism that it could be a multi-format series with a Test being included, but for Australia the wait will likely be longer, the report said.