Bairstow going through hot streak batters get once or twice in their career: Vaughan

"Jonny Bairstow is currently going through the type of hot streak that batters only go through once or twice in their career when they feel almost invincible. I experienced it in 2002-03 when things seemed totally clear and runs were easy to come by. I scored a lot of runs in the summer against India and then continued that form into the Ashes in Australia. But I'm not sure mine was anywhere near as strong as what Jonny is going through at the moment," wrote Vaughan in his column for The Daily Telegraph on Thursday.



Vaughan pointed out that such has been Bairstow's striking form that he has even overshadowed Joe Root, the former captain who himself has been in great Test form. "How well Jonny is playing is shown by the fact that there is someone at the other end, Joe Root, scoring almost as many runs but barely getting mentioned. He is overshadowing the greatest England batter that I've ever seen."