Bangla series: Virat Kohli looks to reinvent himself as he returns to Tests

After establishing himself as arguably the most inspirational cricketer of this generation, Kohli has reached a stage where he surely does not set any goals for a new season anymore. However, as Driven a performer that he is (with due apologies to the title of his biography by Vijay Lokpally), he will reboot himself to ensure that he carries on from where he left off last season. Topping the agenda will, no prizes for guessing, be to have a fruitful series against Pat Cummins’ men at their backyard.

There is, meanwhile, a small numbers game that he can keep an eye on – that of the number of centuries against his name and other members of the Big Four who used to frequently stir up the ‘best Test batter’ debate till a few years back. Joe Root is now at the top of the heap with 33 centuries, followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith (both 32) and Kohli (29).

Is there some catching up to do there for Kohli? Any member of the media courageous enough to pop the question to him sometime during the season is likely to draw a derisive smile from him – for his common refrain had long been that records are the farthest in his mind when at the crease.

Managing expectations

It would be perhaps more apt to say that Kohli would like to have his favourite phrase: ‘process’ in place for the runs to follow – and this effectively means he needs to spend long periods at the crease, irrespective of the opposition. The last time he played a Test match was against South Africa nine months back at the beginning of the year and hence, the master has to relook at his shot selection even against the likes of a nippy youngster Navid Rana or Taskin Ahmed to cut down on those expansive cover drives early on.

The challenge for Kohli, notwithstanding the prolonged lean patch during the Covid years, and always that of meeting the skyhigh expectations in all three formats of the game for years. Unlike Root and Smith, whose primary concern was to provide solidity to their middle order in Tests, Kohli had to play the accumulator, attacker and chaser by turns – with often little blemishes creeping into his game as well as patience levels.

No disrespect meant to the batting coaches who adorned the dugouts over the past few years, but he had to find his own solutions in most cases. Now a father of two and fractionally more mellower soul who seems to be enjoying the game more than ever, one can count on him to give it his all in Tests from here onwards.

India squad for the 1st Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.