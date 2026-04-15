BCCI a sporting adjunct of India’s ruling BJP: Wisden stirs a hornet’s nest

The past year – be it the handshake row during the Asia Cup to the rigmarole before the T20 World Cup in the wake of the ouster of Mustafizur Rehman from IPL – had seen politicisation of cricket reaching an alarming level. Lawrence Booth, editor of cricket’s holy grail Wisden, stirred the hornet’s nest in its 2026 edition by calling it out and coming down on brazen efforts to weaponise the sport and their players.

In his Editor’s Note, Booth said the BCCI were the ‘sporting adjunct of India’s ruling BJP’ and drew on the experience of the last Asia Cup in the UAE to prove his point. ‘’It was obvious long before this latest grandstanding that the BCCI were the sporting adjunct of India’s ruling BJP,’’ he wrote. ‘’But the relationship became explicit when India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the first of his side’s three Asia Cup wins over Pakistan to the armed forces. A few months earlier, terrorists had killed 26 in Indian-administered Kashmir, leading to a brief military conflict, complete with codenamed assaults.’’

‘’And the idea that cricket was now a legitimate proxy for more lethal activity was hammered home on X by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, after his country beat Pakistan in the final: Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins!’