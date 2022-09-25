Book Review: Just not cricket

Living up to its title, 'Bouncer' by Ravi Mandrekar, a recently released exposé on alleged corruption in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), has created quite a storm in Indian cricket’s richest state board. The MCA is a permanent member of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and houses the BCCI headquarters in south Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Mandrekar is a former office bearer of the MCA and is president of the Hindu Gymkhana Club, which is one of the founder members of the Bombay Cricket Association, now known as the MCA.

Established in 1930 MCA is run by a managing committee which is elected every two years by the general body consisting of 350 member-clubs. The MCA owes its rich cricket heritage to the quadrangular and pentangular tournaments played in Bombay with star cricketers of the country participating in them.

Bombay has given the country nearly 70 test cricketers. The MCA has dominated the Ranji Trophy since 1934- 35, winning 41 out of 87 times the tournament has been played. The MCA also has a record 15 victories in a row (from 1958–59 to 1972–73). But now, Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team struggles at the initial stages and has lost to teams from Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.