Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Kohli and Jaiswal, the king and a heir apparent

Any feat by the master has, over the years, tended to overshadow his teammates’ contributions in terms of fanfare and media attention – but this Sunday belonged to young Jaiswal as much as it did to Kohli. At 22 and only in his second season in Tests, the Mumbaikar became only the fifth Indian opener to score 150-plus in an innings in Australia. A look at the other names show that he is in great company: Sunil Gavaskar (1986), Ravi Shastri (1992), VVS Laman (2001) and Virender Sehwag (2003 & 2008).

When the overnight unbeaten pair of Jaiswal and KL Rahul started the day at 172 without loss, it looked a matter of time that the former would open up once he kept his date with a fourth Test century. He was merely reaping the rewards of all the patience and hard work of the previous day when the two openers dropped anchor on a wicket which had eased out but started showing a dual bounce.

Phenomenal year

It had been a phenomenal year for Jaiswal in Tests as earlier this year, he had amassed an epic total of 712 runs in the four Tests against visiting England – which included two double centuries as he proved a real thorn in the flesh of Ben Stokes & Co. However, it was crucial that he proved himself in Australian conditions to make a statement about his class and the youngster was quick to do do after falling for nought in the first innings.

There is still some cricket left to be played in this Test, but the way India showed their character for the last two and-a-half days have certainly exposed the fallibility of this Australian side. For all the hype created about the bouncy Perth wicket and Aussie plans to greet the visitors with the chin music, it was plain arrogance on their part not to factor in the Bumrah angle.

If Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood showed they could hit the deck the hard, so could Bumrah and prove even more unpredictable with his unique action. With two full days’ play left and the hosts tottering at 12 at three, the result of the match can only go one way from here.