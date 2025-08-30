Bronco Test: A yo-yo cousin, is it the new dirty word for Indian cricketers?

Is Bronco Test the new dirty word in Indian cricket ? It’s still early days to sit in judgement about it, but fact remains that the new endurance test under the direction of Adrian Le Roux, the South African strength and conditioning coach who has made a comeback in the dressing room, is planning to introducing a fitness benchmark normally reserved for sports rugby, football and hockey.

It’s in this context that the news of Rohit Sharma, still the captain of ODI team and a white ball giant, being summoned to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for the fitness tests on 13 September assumes a great deal of significance. While the Big Two of Rohit and Virat Kohli are expected to make a hugely anticipated comeback for the three-match ODI series against Australia in October, there is a legitimate query about pursuing with both unless they fit into Gautam Gambhir’s plans for the 2027 ICC World Cup.

The intensity and fitness that Bronco Test demands, a notch above of the yoyo test introduced during the Kohli regime, will be a challenging one for the ‘Hitman’ to negotiate – though the later has started bracing up for the tough grind ahead in Mumbai under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar.

Kohli, known for a manic fitness regime right from his peak period of 2014-15, is also reported to be working out to take this test which requires an athlete to sprint a total of 1,200 metres broken into five segments (240m each) at an average of five to six minutes.