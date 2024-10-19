Champions Trophy: ICC still working on compromise formula to get India's nod

The recent visit of external affairs S. Jaishankar to Islamabad may have been hailed as a ‘good beginning’ for a thaw in the India-Pakistan relationship, but it is unlikely to end the impasse over the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year. With India not willing to travel to Pakistan as of now, the fate of the marquee event still remains in limbo.

The 50-overs tournament, comprising of the top eight ranked countries and being revived after eight years, is scheduled to be held in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from February 19-March 9 next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had, in their draft fixtures, scheduled all three India’s group league matches (vs Bangladesh on February 20; vs Pakistan on Feb.23; vs New Zealand on March 2) in Lahore due to the city’s proximity to the Indian border and logistical ease.

The PCB is, however, insistent that the final must be held in Lahore regardless of whether India play in Pakistan or not. A media report on Friday claimed PCB has verbally proposed to the BCCI that Indian team returns to either New Delhi or Chandigarh in between matches during the Champions Trophy if they team is not willing to stay in Pakistan due to ‘security reasons.’

However, informed sources in the PCB dismissed it as speculation and said they were expecting a resolution in the next ICC meeting in Dubai. ‘’Given the security and logistical protocol involved with India’s travel in and out of Pakistan, it’s impractical to think about such an idea. There are a number of alternatives and contingencies on the table if India opts not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament,’’ the sources said.

There are now three options before ICC: a) full Champions Trophy held entirely in Pakistan b) hybrid model featuring matches in both Pakistan and Dubai, specifically for India games, semi-finals and finals c) hosting the entire tournament outside of Pakistan, with alternative locations such as Dubai, Sri Lanka or South Africa under consideration (with Pakistan remaining the official hosts).

Neutral venues

Historically, India and Pakistan have often played in neutral venues, especially in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments. Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Pakistan has visited India for ICC events only three times: the 2011 World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup. The only bilateral series took place in the 2012-13 season when Pakistan played six matches in India.

Meanwhile, at least two editions of the Asia Cup had taken place in the UAE in 2018 and 2022 in view of the Indian government’s stance of not allowing the national cricket team to cross the border.

What has stoked the buzz was a media report of Jaishankar and his Pakistan counterpart, Ishaq Dar, having an informal chat on the resumption of cricket diplomacy on the sidelines of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. They were reportedly joined by Mohsin Naqvi, PCB chairman and the country’s Interior Minister, who had earlier struck a positive note about India’s visit.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, however, dismissed any such talks. Incidentally, Pakistan’s isolation as an international cricketing destination ended quite a few years back with all countries barring India having visited them and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place there on an annual basis.

It’s a no brainer that there can be no ICC Champions Trophy without India. The ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) officials have recently underscored the importance of India’s participation for the tournament's broadcast rights, highlighting that a solution must be found to ensure a successful event.