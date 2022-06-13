Coach Rahul Dravid needs to have a strong word with Indian team, feels Zaheer Khan

"When the partnership was building (Klaasen-Bavuma), you could feel that the drive in the India team was going down. It was evident on the field. Those are the things Rahul Dravid and Co. need to address and do it quickly because there is only one day in between (before the 3rd T20I). They need to regroup, have some tough conversations, and identify what it is going to take for them to fight for 40 overs," Zaheer said in a discussion with Cricbuzz.



Defending a modest total of 148/6, India needed wickets early on and Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered after he went through Hendricks' gate in the very first over. The decision to send Dwaine Pretorius did not reap the same reward as the first game, as he was deceived by the knuckleball of the veteran fast bowler.