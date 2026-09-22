Cricket in Japan: How an Indian's gesture fuelled a dream in 2011

The scenic Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, venue of the first-ever T20I match between India and Japan on Tuesday, almost came close to witnessing what could have been a mother of all upsets. Shreyas Iyer’s men finally prevailed by two runs in a one-off game ahead of their Asian Games title-defence, but it was Japan’s fearless show which warmed the hearts of an octogenarian cricket enthusiast thousands of miles away.

It was 15 years back that Shyam Bhatia, a Dubai-based businessman and a respected cricket enthusiast in the sport’s fraternity, took a significant step by shipping out few hundred cricket kits to Japan through his foundation Cricket for Care. This only marked the beginning of a long association between Bhatia and Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and Bhatia’s emotions were understandable as pink shirts matched the T20 World Cup champions toe-to-toe in a truncated game—held as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

‘’It’s so gratifying to see them play India that I find it difficult to sum up this feeling. The JCA wanted to host me as a special guest there but I had to refuse such a long trip for just one game,’’ Bhatia told National Herald. ‘’I have been receiving messages from Alex (Naoki Alex Miyaji), the CEO of JCA, that they wanted me to be present on such a historic occasion. What is more important for me is that my little contribution could unlock the passion for cricket in a country not known for it,’’ said Bhatia, whose privately developed cricket museum has won wholesome praise from the global cricket community over the years.