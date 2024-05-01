Delighted that my constituency will be represented at T20 WC: Tharoor on Samson's inclusion

Delighted by Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said the wicketkeeper-batter, who hails from his constituency Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, has got a much-deserved break.

India on Wednesday, 1 May announced their provisional squad of 15 for the marquee tournament to held in the Americas in June.

Samson has taken the second wicketkeeper's slot behind comeback-man Rishabh Pant in the side to be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

"Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!," Tharoor tweeted.