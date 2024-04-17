Derek Underwood: The spinner who struck terror in Indian batters

In the 1972-73 series in India — Gavaskar’s first series at home after a sensational debut in the Caribbean in 1971 — Underwood bagged the legendary opener’s wicket four times in 10 innings.

Then, in the 1976–77 series in India, he stood out with 29 wickets in five Tests to help Tony Greig’s team coast to a 3–1 series win. Underwood's whippy action, which made him quicker through the air, saw him extract turn and fizz out of the uncovered wickets (which were in vogue till 1975) — which saw him earn wickets by the bagful in the County circuit too.

A Kent loyalist, Underwood made his first-team debut for the county at the age of 17 and went on to make over 900 appearances across three decades, from 1963 to 1987, taking 2,523 wickets at an average of just 19.04.

Despite hanging up his boots four decades ago, Underwood remains the sixth-highest wicket-taker in England’s history and their leading spin bowler, ahead of Graeme Swann (255) and Moen Ali (253). With his economy rate and decent abilities with the bat, Underwood was someone ahead of his time, as he could only make 26 ODI appearances between 1973 and 1982, including a pair of appearances in the inaugural 1975 World Cup, claiming 32 wickets at 22.93.

According to the retrospective ICC Men’s Test Bowler rankings, Underwood was ranked as the World No.1 bowler from September 1969 to August 1973. His most startling figures came at Hastings in 1973, where he claimed 8 wickets for 9 runs to rout Sussex on another rain-affected pitch.