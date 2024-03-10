Does Rohit Sharma have retirement playing on his mind?
"I wanted the boys to play with freedom, not look at stats," the Indian cricket captain says
A day after Rohit Sharma led a predominantly young India team to a 4-1 demolition of England, his take on retirement has gone viral on social media.
‘’I think if one day if I wake up and feel I’m not feeling good enough to play the sport, I’ll just talk it out and let them know about it. But honestly, I feel in the last two or three years my cricket has actually gone up and I’m playing the best cricket,’’ said the man whose understated style of leadership has won over the team in little over last two years.
Rohit led the team to complete a comeback win against England’s Bazballers on March 9 as they wrapped up the Dharamsala Test inside three days by an innings and 64 runs.
He raked up two centuries and scored 400 runs to emerge as one of the leading scorers in the series as India consolidated their position on top of World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.
Speaking to Dinesh Karthik in a pre-recorded show, the Indian skipper gave a peek into his future plans and also the philosophy behind his captaincy. Rohit went on to say that he is intent on ensuring the players enjoy their game with freedom and take out the statistical side of things out of the team completely.
‘’I'm not too much of a stat person who looks into numbers and all of that. Yes, scoring big runs, those numbers are important but eventually there is a culture of playing cricket in this team that I was focusing on and I am still focusing on. I wanted to bring a certain change. You know, players going out there and playing with a lot of freedom. That statistical side of cricket, I want to take completely out of this team.’’
‘’People are not looking at numbers. People are not looking at their personal scores. Play the game. Numbers will take care of itself if you are playing well. If you're fearless, if your mind is clean and clear, other things will take care of itself. But don’t look out. Go out there looking for ok, can I get a 50 here? can I get 100? Obviously all those numbers are good. It will happen. But just take that completely out of your mind and just focus on the game.
‘’Enjoy the surroundings. Enjoy the atmosphere within the group. Enjoy the camaraderie that we’ve created now within the group. That is what it is. For me, that’s most important,’’ Rohit added.
