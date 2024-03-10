Does Rohit Sharma have retirement playing on his mind?

A day after Rohit Sharma led a predominantly young India team to a 4-1 demolition of England, his take on retirement has gone viral on social media.

‘’I think if one day if I wake up and feel I’m not feeling good enough to play the sport, I’ll just talk it out and let them know about it. But honestly, I feel in the last two or three years my cricket has actually gone up and I’m playing the best cricket,’’ said the man whose understated style of leadership has won over the team in little over last two years.

Rohit led the team to complete a comeback win against England’s Bazballers on March 9 as they wrapped up the Dharamsala Test inside three days by an innings and 64 runs.

He raked up two centuries and scored 400 runs to emerge as one of the leading scorers in the series as India consolidated their position on top of World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.