ECB may call back its players from IPL due to series against New Zealand

While the IPL schedule hasn't been announced, it is likely to be held between March 27 and the last week of May, giving absolutely no time for the England Test cricketers to prepare for the home series against the Blackcaps.



If England cricketers play the full duration of the IPL, it would most likely make them unavailable for the Lord's Test as they would have no preparation whatsoever in red-ball cricket before taking on the reigning World Test champions.



A report in Cricbuzz said on Friday that while "no formal communication" has yet been given to England's players or the IPL teams about their availability, it is understood that "several franchises have been given an indication that they should plan to lose England players likely to be involved against the Blackcaps before the conclusion of the IPL."