Eden Diary: Darren Sammy returns to his big stage, this time as a coach

Darren Sammy’s return to the Eden Gardens as a West Indies coach – albeit for two of their league matches – surely completes a cycle. It was 10 years back that the sinewy utility man played the rebel captain here in 2016, hitting out at their authorities for poor governance after beating England in a last-over thriller to win their second T20 World Cup trophy.

A much mellowed Sammy arrived at the same media conference room, albeit refurbished, to sound out a message that the maroon shirts are in to to win it. They hit the winning note against an undercooked Scotland to begin their campaign in a day game on Saturday – thanks to seaming allrounder Romario Shepherd claiming the first hat-trick of the tournament and ending with figures of 3-0-20-5. This was the 10th hattrick in the history of World T20 and the Caribbeans will again be back in action here after a long gap on 19 February against Italy.

‘’We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t believe we could win. And I know it feels like the same scenario 10 years ago where everything that was against us, nobody gave us a chance and I’m looking at the guys and the calibre of talent that we have in that dressing room. If we go out and my favourite word - execute with both ball and bat and also in the field, we’re in it to win it,’’ a cheerful Sammy said at the pre-match press conference.