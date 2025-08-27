Ravi Ashwin, explorer of the game, takes his bow after a colourful IPL run

The news of Ravi Ashwin announcing his retirement as a player from IPL on 27 August, Wednesday, may evoke some sarcasm now — in contrast to the genuine surprise evoked by his international retirement midway through the Australia tour. After all, he has called time on his career in the Indian shirt already, and if the 2025 season was anything to go by, Ashwin did look jaded and ineffective on his return to the Chennai Super Kings colours.

As the five-time champions are seeking desperately to rebuild from a 10th-place finish, it has gradually become clear that the CSK management would like to let this 38-year-old go — he has certainly proved a poor return on their investment, with his Rs 9.75 crore price tag, claiming only seven wickets from the nine matches he played.

Ashwin, always his own man, also gave enough indication that his chemistry with the franchise he began his IPL career with has gone sour, noting on his YouTube channel publicly that CSK had overpaid Dewald Brevis’ agent to sign him up mid-season.

“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,’’ Ashwin wrote on his X handle.

He also called it a “special beginning” rather than an end.